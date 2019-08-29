19-year-old faces murder charge after buying gun used in Brecksville Metroparks Reservation suicide

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old is facing murder charges for allegedly assisting in the suicide of his 17-year-old friend last month.
According to prosecutors, Duncan McElroy purchased a gun, drove down to the Cleveland Metroparks Brecksville Reservation and helped Ace Stenger shoot himself in the head.
McElroy called police to report the July 12 shooting, and as officers raced to the scene, they found him beside Stenger’s body.
Police say the two had established a relationship two weeks before the shooting, and that McElroy had also tried to help Stenger kill himself on July 8.
The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned an indictment this week, and charged McElroy with the following:
- 1 count of Murder
- 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter
- 4 counts of Assisted Suicide
- 1 count of Improperly Furnishing Firearms To A Minor
- 1 count of Pandering Obscenity Involving A Minor
- 1 count of Falsification
McElroy is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
The case remains under investigation.
