Attorney for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson provides clarification regarding recent homicide on Clark Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, is expected to speak about a recent homicide on the city’s West side.
A press conference with attorneys at Saffold Law, LLC is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers responded to a deadly shooting on Clark Avenue near West 51st Street on Wednesday.
Police say Antonio Parra was standing outside First Class Barber Shop when he was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
Hours after the homicide, investigators were seen questioning a juvenile outside of Mayor Jackson’s home. The vehicle belonging to the Jackson’s 22-year-old grandson was also towed away the mayor’s house.
A second individual was taken into custody by police at Mayor Jackson’s home, but he has not yet been officially charged in connection to the homicide.
The mayor’s grandson, who lives at the same residence, has several past notable encounters with law enforcement. Since 2015, he’s had more than 11 traffic violations, many in the same truck that was towed from the mayor’s home. He was also charged in 2017 for having a gun without a permit and in 2019 for shooting at people with a paintball gun.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.
