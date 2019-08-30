Car rolls off tow truck into oncoming traffic on 71 (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Twenty-year-old Cameron Jenkins may consider himself lucky to be alive after a bizarre incident on Interstate 71.
Jenkin’s car rolled off the boom of a tow truck, onto it’s roof and into oncoming traffic.
Jenkins was on the side of the road, westbound on I-71, just west of Cleveland, talking to a police officer, after a minor accident when a tow truck operator attached the front of his car to the boom and as the car unexpectedly rose, it rolled off the boom and into the left lane of traffic.
Police immediately called for EMS, worried that Jenkins had a broken leg. Police helped Jenkins get out of his car.
Tom Merriman is an attorney who represents Jenkins.
“He’s struggling with a closed head injury, he got thrown around in there like he was in an empty beer can,” Merriman said of Jenkins ordeal.
Merriman has some concerns about how the incident played out including the tow truck drivers statement, that is in the police report, that the buttons that operate the boom had been sticking.
“That truck literally tossed him into traffic, there could have been a semi, there could have been another car and it could have been a fatal accident,” Merriman said.
And Merriman wonders why the tow truck driver even attached the boom with the driver in the car.
“How do you miss that a guy is sitting in the car behind the wheel talking to police,” he said, “Why would you hook that car up.”
We reached out to the operator of the tow truck operator, Autobase, but as of this publication had not heard back from them.
