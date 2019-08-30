Cleveland Browns looking forward to regular season, outlast Detroit Lions in final preseason game

Cleveland Browns looking forward to regular season, outlast Detroit Lions in final preseason game
Cleveland Browns linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | August 29, 2019 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 11:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns beat to the Detroit Lions in the final game of the preseason.

Final score: 20-16

Majority of the starters did not play but it was the last chance for many of the guys to land a spot on the team.

The Browns have until 4 p.m. Saturday to cut their roster down to 53 players.

The young roster is stacked with talent on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

One particular group to look at is the wide receivers.

Of course we know about the proven skillset of Landry and Beckham but there are a handful of others that have made some places in camp.

See the guys to look out for here

Back to the game

At halftime the Browns left the field up 10-2. The Browns scored off a reception from Dontrell Hillard with 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

Another 6 points came from kicker Austin Seibert.

Running back Trayone Gray scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

It was the final game until the big show.

I expect a lot from us. It is just going to be up to us to go out there and put points up on the board."
Freddie Kitchens on expectations for the season

The Browns will take the field in the first regular season game ten days from now.

Cleveland will face-off against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.