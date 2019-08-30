Cleveland Browns stacked at wide receiver, cuts will be tough for final 53-man roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have some very stiff competition at wideout with the guys vying for a spots on the 53-man roster.
All the focus has been on Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry through training camp, but the Browns have a lot of real talent flying under the radar at the wide receiver position.
As it stands here are the wide receivers currently on the roster going into the final game of the preseason.
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Jarvis Landry
- Rashard Higgins
- Derrick Willies
- Damion Ratley
- Ishmael Hyman
- Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi
- Dorian Baker (Cleveland Heights)
- Braxton Miller (Huber Heights)
- Antonio Callaway
The list was longer a few days ago, that is until the Browns cut Jaelen Strong.
Strong was a guy who many thought had earned his spot, but they went their separate ways on Monday.
The Browns will keep 6-7 receivers on the roster, but a number of guys will be cut over the weekend.
Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi has become a fan favorite every since his story-book touchdown return in the Browns first preseason game.
His biggest attribute might be standing out on special teams, for a lot of wideouts that’s their best shot to make the team.
We saw some flashes of brilliance from Willies and Higgins last season. They are the only returners besides Landry from the 2018 team.
The Browns drafted Damion Ratley with the pick No. 175 in the 2018 Draft.
He’s been out for majority of camp, but he played two years at Texas A&M catching 47 passes for 920 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Antonio Callaway will be out on suspension until week 5 but the Browns may save a roster spot for him until then. His replacement could be Huber-Heights’ own Braxton Miller who signed with the Browns last week.
Dorian Baker is another local guy, the rookie wide receiver grew up in Cleveland Heights.
Former AAF standout Ishmael Hyman will look to make an impression in the final game but again the Brownies will only keep a handful.
After cuts there may be a spot for guys on the practice squad
Final roster decisions must be made by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
