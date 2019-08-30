Cleveland Indians announce new mobile ticket policy at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced a new system or mobile tickets set to start on Sept. 1.
Starting on Sunday fans who enter Progressive Field via their mobile device must use either the MLB Ballpark app or the StubHub app.
According to the Cleveland Indians, screenshots of any kind, including screenshots of MLB Ballpark and StubHub tickets, will not be admitted.
Stock and PDF tickets from My Indians Ticket Accounts will still be permitted as a valid form of entry.
- All tickets posted on the secondary market for resale must be sold and purchased exclusively on StubHub.
- Any tickets posted, sold, or acquired outside of StubHub on the secondary market may be revoked at any time.
The Tribe will play tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The first game you can catch under the new policy will be at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
