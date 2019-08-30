Cleveland National Air Show takes flight at Burke Lakefront Airport

55th Annual Cleveland National Air Show takes flight at Burke Lakefront Airport
By Tamu Thomas | August 30, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated August 30 at 5:57 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland National Air Show comes to Burke Lakefront Airport this weekend.

The Cleveland skies will be filled with amazing aerobatics from August 31 - Sept. 2.

Cleveland will host the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as headliners of the 2019 Cleveland National Air Show. History will also come alive at the 2019 Air Show with the additions of two World War II aircraft.

9:30am – Noon

GEICO Skytypers Team – Giant Messages in Sky

Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Aerobatic Teaser

Dronewerx – Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Demonstration

Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby

Civic Welcome Ceremony

Noon – 2:00pm

Shockwave Jet Truck

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt Tactical Demonstration

Julie Clark American Aerobatics

U.S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration

GEICO Skytypers Team - Formation Demonstration

U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning Tactical Demonstration

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight

2:00pm – 4:30pm

WWII B-25 “Yankee Warrior Fly-By with Wall of Fire

Mike Wiskus Lucas Oil Airshows

Shockwave Jet Truck

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Photo Pass

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The events are subject to change so check the air show’s website before heading out.

