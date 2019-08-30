Cleveland National Air Show takes flight at Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland National Air Show comes to Burke Lakefront Airport this weekend.
The Cleveland skies will be filled with amazing aerobatics from August 31 - Sept. 2.
Cleveland will host the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as headliners of the 2019 Cleveland National Air Show. History will also come alive at the 2019 Air Show with the additions of two World War II aircraft.
9:30am – Noon
GEICO Skytypers Team – Giant Messages in Sky
Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft
U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
Aerobatic Teaser
Dronewerx – Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Demonstration
Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby
Civic Welcome Ceremony
Noon – 2:00pm
Shockwave Jet Truck
U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo
U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt Tactical Demonstration
Julie Clark American Aerobatics
U.S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration
GEICO Skytypers Team - Formation Demonstration
U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning Tactical Demonstration
U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
2:00pm – 4:30pm
WWII B-25 “Yankee Warrior Fly-By with Wall of Fire
Mike Wiskus Lucas Oil Airshows
Shockwave Jet Truck
U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
Photo Pass
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
The events are subject to change so check the air show’s website before heading out.
