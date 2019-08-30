Convicted child rapist pleads guilty to new rape charges only 2 months after release from Ohio prison

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mahoning County man who previously served time in prison for raping a young girl is heading back to jail after pleaded guilty to new assault charges.
Court records show that, on Aug. 27, Unger pleaded guilty to multiple charges that include two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Unger was previously admitted to prison in March 2011 and served seven years for a rape conviction out of Mahoning County before being released in June 2019.
According to CBS affiliate WKBN, Unger received a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the more recent rape conviction. He would not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years.
