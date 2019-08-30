FBI agents and police looking for suspect who robbed bank at Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents said a suspect is on the loose after robbing the US Bank at Shaker Square Friday morning.
According to the FBI, the suspect entered US Bank at 13127 Shaker Square, walked past the security guard and waited in line to be served by the next available teller.
Agents said the suspect then slid his demand note under the protective glass.
After getting the unknown amount of cash, the suspect walked out the bank’s front doors and went west on Shaker Boulevard.
Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers.
