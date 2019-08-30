Former attorney found not guilty of raping a woman in Euclid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former attorney who once led the National Teenage Republicans and Michigan Federation of Young Republicans has been found not guilty of raping a woman in Euclid last summer.
Michael Flory’s bench trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo began Aug. 26.
Closing arguments were heard on Aug. 28 and on Aug. 29 Russo found Flory not guilty of the charges of rape and sexual battery.
Flory’s attorney said the woman who accused him of assaulting her is an ex-girlfriend.
Flory, 44, is already a convicted sex offender after being convicted of raping a 21-year-old woman attending the National Federation of Young Republicans annual convention in July 2006.
