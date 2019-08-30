Investigators seek to identify driver of car involved in deadly crash in Cleveland after fleeing from OSHP (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping that the public can identify an uncooperative driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase before eventually crashing into a pole, killing the passenger.
Troopers attempted to stop a 2017 Toyota seen speeding and weaving on I-90 near State Route 176 early Friday morning just before 2 a.m., according to the OSHP.
The driver initially stopped the vehicle, but as the trooper tried to clear the car from the roadway, the suspect triggered a pursuit by speeding off.
Investigators said a 9mm handgun was thrown from the driver’s side window as the car passed under I-71.
As the driver exited at Harvard Road and Denison Avenue, the car collided head-on with a guardrail and utility pole.
The passenger, identified as 62-year-old Marvin Caesar, was killed in the crash.
The driver, described as an African-American male with several tattoos, refused to provide his identity to troopers. He claimed there was another gun in the car, but police never discovered it. He was hospitalized at MetroHealth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
If anybody is able to identify the driver, the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks that you call 216-265-1677.
