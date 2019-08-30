Local Attorney Launch Obscenity Laced Tired on Brooklyn Police Officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What started as a routine closed-door conference between members of the Brooklyn Police Department and Public Defender Loretta Coyne about a pending case quickly devolved into this.
"My last name is Shill.. I don't give a BEEP what your last name is you're an BEEP." The scene was recorded on a police body camera and obtained by 19 News.
"You sit here and call me an BEEP and smart BEEP. Acting like one. He wasn't acting any way mam. You're out of line. I'm out of line. You're out of line," video of the exchange shows.
The attorney is Loretta Coyle, a public defender for North Royalton who tells 19 News she got angry after walking into the room and discovered her case files had been moved around. All Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Miekle will tell 19 News is the conference was a "Settlement negotiation between a defense attorney and prosecutor in an effort to resolve and in preparation for a criminal trial."
“I’d appreciate if you treat me with respect. I won’t. Ok then you won’t get any in return. I don’t care who you are,” video of the confrontation shows.
At this stage, it gets even more interesting when Coyle said “We’ll see what happens. We had no ill will towards you. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see ok is that a threat. Let’s see what happens. What is going to happen? OK why don’t you call your niece. I’m not call my niece I’m calling the chief. Call the chief then."
Turns our Coyne's niece is their boss. Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher.
Gallagher calls it a "testy exchange that didn’t need to happen. Coyne tells 19 News she did call the Brooklyn Police Chief but didn’t filed a complaint. She goes on to say police officers too often get a bad rap but if the citizens of Brooklyn were treated the way she was this week, there would be big problems.
