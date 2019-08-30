Lorain Police arrest Cleveland man with over 110 grams of cocaine previously wanted for attempted murder

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is behind bars for a series of charges after Lorain Police caught him in possession of over 110 grams of cocaine, according to the report.
The Lorain Police Department said 23-year-old Giomar Alex Diaz was arrested after officers found over 100 grams of cocaine inside the car he was driving.
Police said Diaz was taken into custody without incident after a brief investigation by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Lorain Police Community Impact Unit, Lorain Police Patrol and K9 Units, and the Elyria Police Narcotics Unit.
According to Lorain Police, Diaz was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, which are both first degree felonies.
Lorain Police also said Diaz is currently under indictment in Cuyahoga County for one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated riot and one count of criminal damaging.
The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit encourages citizens to report suspected drug activity by calling the narcotics office at 440-204-2108. Tips can also be reported anonymously.
