Man charged in teen’s death after he reported as a suicide last month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who said his friend died by suicide is now facing charges in his case.
Duncan McElroy said everything unfolded when he pulled his car over inside the Brecksville Reservation.
However, police said there have been inconsistencies in his story, and that’s why he’s a suspect in the case.
In the 911 call obtained by 19 News, McElroy whales on the phone with dispatchers for nearly 20 minutes.
“My friend tried to take a bunch of pills and kill himself,” he said.
McElroy told the dispatcher his 17-year-old friend got out of his car, ran into the woods and shot himself.
“I pulled over, because I had my phone in the trunk,” he said. “So, I got out of the car to grab it. He pulled the gun out of the back seat, and ran into the woods.”
The dispatcher told McElroy not to blame himself.
“It’s not your fault,” she said.
But now, police are saying it is.
Police said the two had known each other for just two weeks.
Officers said McElroy tried to kill the teen four days before the call came in about the teen’s death.
According to the arrest report, if the teen did kill himself, then McElroy is at fault for providing the weapon.
Police said McElroy told officers that just a short time before the call, he’d purchased the rifle and ammunition.
Now McElroy is facing the following charges:
- 1 count of Murder
- 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter
- 4 counts of Assisted Suicide
- 1 count of Improperly Furnishing Firearms To A Minor
- 1 count of Pandering Obscenity Involving A Minor
- 1 count of Falsification
McElroy himself had to be mentally evaluated at the hospital before he could be admitted to the county jail.
He remains behind bars.
