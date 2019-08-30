Murder suspect appears in court on unrelated traffic charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kameryn Emmanuel is accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man outside a
barbershop at West 51st and Clark Wednesday afternoon.
Emmanuel is expected in court Friday on unrelated traffic charges.
He has not been charged in connection with the shooting death of Antonio Parra, of Warrensville Heights. Police say Emmanuel was the gunman.
A juvenile suspect was questioned by police at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home Wednesday evening and a car was towed from the mayor’s house.
The juvenile is also not charged and the mayor has not released a public comment.
Emmanuel, 30, was charged in April by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for having an expired license and not wearing a seatbelt.
