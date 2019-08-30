Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 80 degrees today with some clouds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is tracking through today. I believe it will come through dry for most areas. We will have some clouds with it. Most of the cloud cover today will be the farther south you go. The higher humidity levels will be the first half of the day then it goes down this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s along the lake shore to low 80s along the US-30 corridor. Drier air builds in this evening with a clear sky. High clouds will increase from south to north as the night wears on.