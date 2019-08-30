Ohio Task Force 1 to deploy for potential Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in Florida

Workers cover stained glass windows with plywood sections at the Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Source: John Raoux)
By Chris Anderson | August 30, 2019 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 2:48 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 have been activated and are expected to deploy to Florida as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the United States.

A team of approximately 85 members will be depart from the Ohio Task Force 1 warehouse in Kettering at 6 p.m. Friday en route to Miami International Airport for staging.

The Dayton-based emergency response team will assist with search operations, medical duties, and recovery efforts.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 storm with a forecast of it potentially becoming a Category 4 by the time it reaches Florida’s East coast.

