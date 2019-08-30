Police increasing patrols in Cuyahoga Falls after attempted child luring

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who allegedly offered a 13-year-old boy a ride.
According to Cuyahoga Falls police, the teenager was approached by a bald, white man in a silver two door car around 8 p.m. Thursday.
This happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and Shaw Avenue.
The boy refused the ride and his family called police when he got home.
Police said there will now be extra patrols near that intersection.
Officers also asked anyone with information to call them at 330-928-2181.
