US Marshals arrest a Cleveland homicide suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -U.S. Marshals have arrested the suspect wanted for a July 5 murder in Cleveland.
DaiJohn Cooper, 23, was taken into custoy on Thursday evening in the 4500 block of Granada Avenue in Warrensville Heights.
According to Cleveland police, Cooper shot and killed Alexander Royes Jr. in the area of East 111th and Parkview Avenue.
A warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest on Aug. 19.
Coooper was also scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning on an unrelated charge of failure to comply with police.
U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott stated, “Our task force will continue to work with our state and local partners to search for and apprehend individuals who commit the most violent of crimes.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.