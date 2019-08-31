After arrest in New Year’s Eve triple murder, shooting has a lasting impact on Cleveland community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles,will be brought back to Cleveland next week.
Biles-Thomas was arrested, and is being held in the Liberty County Jail, in Hinesville, Georgia.
Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, September 13th, at 8:30am at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
Biles-Thomas is accused of taking three lives and ruining dozens of others.
Exclusive video obtained by 19 News shows Biles-Thomas escorted to a jail cell in Southern Georgia.
In 2017, Simone tweeted pictures of the two hanging out in Cleveland.
According to his Facebook page, he’s been in the US Army for five years.
The Liberty County Georgia Sheriff said Cleveland detectives asked his office to get a DNA sample from Biles-Thomas.
“With those results the Cleveland, Ohio grand jury indicted him,” he said.
He’s accused in the triple murder off Denison Avenue on New Years Eve.
Friday, 19 News spoke with one of the men who called 911 that night.
He said he’s still too traumatized to talk about what happened.
He told dispatchers, “Literally next thing you know they just started shooting.”
As if the situation isn’t devastating enough, the woman who owns the property where it happened said she’s struggling to maintain her business.
She didn’t want to go on camera but told 19 News that the shooting took place in one of the apartments she rents out on AirBnB.
They’re on the floor above her restaurant and have five-star reviews on the app.
She said the rules are clear on the property-- no parties allowed.
Because renters broke that rule, and police say Biles-Thomas shot three people there, she’s having trouble getting customers, after 35 years in business.
The property owners said she met the renter when he arrived that night, and he seemed like a nice young man.
She said the shooting that happened later that night was completely out of her control, however, her insurance now considers her high risk. So, the company told her it’s dropping her next week.
Making matters worse, she said the families of the victims in the deadly shooting are suing her.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.