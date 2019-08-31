5 best places to get a glimpse of the Monarch Butterfly migration in Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Monarch butterfly will fly 50 to 60 miles over Lake Erie to reach Northeast Ohio, and when they arrive they will be hungry.
When they arrive in Northeast Ohio the milkweed butterfly will be low on food and energy.
“Wendy Park is an amazing location,” Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Natalie Schroder told 19 News. “Late blooming flowers are essential.”
19 News asked Schroder where the five best places to observe the migration in the Cleveland Metroparks is, and these are her suggestions:
- Wendy Park on Whiskey Island, is 22 acres of green space on the edge of downtown Cleveland
- Euclid Beach now features a 650 foot beach with picnic areas, and an observation pier
- Wildwood Marina is stocked with a ship store for fishing and boating
- The Cleveland Waterfront Nature Preserve took shape when the U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers disposed of sediment giving shape to a 10-acre preserve.
- Huntington Reservation provides a high vantage point of Lake Erie with striking views
Because the Monarch population has declined in recent years anyone can do there part by planting Milkweed and nectar sources for feeding migrations.
Schroder stressed even a small amount of White Snakeroot, Ironweed and Goldenrod will attract the Monarchs to your yard.
“Don’t just think about milkweed, think about late blooming flowers,” Shroder said.
The peak migration for Monarch butterflies in Northeast Ohio is mid-September.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.