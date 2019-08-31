Cleveland Indians’ Tyler Naquin out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL from slamming into wall catching line drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2019 season for Cleveland Indians OF Tyler Naquin is over after tearing his right ACL when he crashed into the wall on a catch Friday night at Tropicana Field.
The 28-year-old sprinted to the corner of Tropicana Field to catch a line drive by Joey Wendle with two outs in the fifth inning and a runner on first in a scoreless game.
He caught the ball, but at the expense of slamming into the wall with his knee going right into the padding.
Naquin was carted off the field when he was unable to put any weight on his leg without grimacing in pain.
The Cleveland Indians said Naquin underwent imaging on Friday night and the MRI confirmed the ACL tear.
According to the Cleveland Indians, a follow-up examination with team doctors is scheduled for Monday to “confirm a plan of action and surgical intervention. A time frame for return will be established after surgery and he is out for the remainder of 2019.”
His stats for the year will end at having batted .288 (79-for-274) with 19 2B, 10 HR, 34 RBI and 34 runs in 89 games (.325/.467/.792 OPS).
This isn’t the first serious injury for the OF. He underwent hip surgery last year and already missed 22 games earlier this season from a strained calf.
The Cleveland Indians said 1B Jake Bauers has been recalled from AAA Columbus in place of Naquin.
