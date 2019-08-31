Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has double dose of cuteness with lemurs

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed two crowned lemurs on July 20.
By Michael Dakota | August 31, 2019 at 2:33 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 2:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If finding cuteness is your goal this holiday weekend the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo babies are a gold mine.

On Friday the zoo posted proud parents Kesi and Azizi to their Facebook page with two Crowned lemur babies who were born July 20.

The zoo reported the parents are “doing great,” and bonding with the new babies.

According to the zoo the Crowned lemurs are a rare find, with less than 35 in 12 North American institutions.

The lemurs aren’t the only babies born this year.

In April the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a male giraffe.

Baby Giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 24, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
The Wilderness Trek welcomed a new resident on April 3, 2019 when Brutus was born to Petunia and Bumble. The reindeer calf attempted to prance when it was just two days old.

A reindeer calf was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 3, 2019.
For a complete list of babies born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo click here.

