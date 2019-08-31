Cleveland Police open homicide investigation after 25-year-old falls 8 floors to his death in Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating after a man plummeted to his death from the Flats at East Bank Apartments.
Police said first responders were called to the 1000 block of West 11th for a injured 25-year-old man who fell from the eighth floor on Saturday.
According to police, EMS transported to MetroHealth hospital where he died from his injuries.
The identity of the man has yet to be released.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
