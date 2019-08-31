Lawyer for Mayor Jackson’s grandson says he had no part in recent murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police continue to investigate a connection between a shooting at the First Class Barber Shop and the arrest of a juvenile made at the home of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
Cleveland police responded to the 9000 block of Holton Avenue today where a car believed to be involved in the case was found burning, according to a reliable source.
A Cleveland Police Department incident report called the burned out vehicle a Volkswagon Passat of unknown color.
The car was taken to the police impound lot.
“We wanted to have everyone here to address and clear up some of the information surrounding the circumstances of the homicide which occurred this most recent Wednesday,” attorney Sydney Strickland Safford said.
Frank Q. Jackson’s attorney, the mayor’s grandson, is talking about the shooting death of 30-year-old Antonio Parra outside the First Class Barber Shop on West 51st and Clark.
“Frank Jackson has absolutely no involvement in this homicide. He has neither been charged with, arrested for or named as a suspect in connection with the underlying homicide that took place this past Wednesday,” Safford told 19 News.
Around 4:45 p.m. someone opened fire on Parra outside the West Side barber chop striking him multiple times. Parra died on scene.
The Ford F-150 that belongs to the mayor’s grandson was towed away by Cleveland police from the mayor’s East Side home that same night.
"We have no reason to believe that it’s going to be captured or maintained by the police at this point,” Safford said.
She made sure Frank Q. Jackson is mindful that anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law.
“I have advised my client to make no statements to law enforcement," Safford said. “We have no further information regarding the circumstances, the suspects or any other information pertaining to the investigation.”
