Rays beat Indians 4-0 in matchup of playoff contenders

Rays: AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left elbow bone chip surgery) threw 15 fastballs in his first bullpen session and is "very confident" of returning before the season ends. ... CF Kevin Kiermaier (bruised left ribs) missed his fifth straight game. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a right forearm strain, walked one in a hitless inning during his first rehab start with Triple-A Durham.