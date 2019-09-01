Carlos Carrasco returns to Cleveland Indians’ active roster for first time since leukemia diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a long journey, but Carlos Carrasco pulled through.
The Cleveland Indians announced that the beloved RHP “Cookie” is off the 60-day Injured List and joining the active Major League Roster for the first time since he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June.
Carrasco’s last Major League start was on May 30 against the Chicago White Socks.
According to the Indians, the 32-year-old began throwing bullpen sessions back in July.
He then joined the AA team in Akron on August 19 on a rehabilitation assignment where he made four relief appearances between Akron and AAA Columbus.
So far for the year in Cleveland, Carrasco has posted a 4-6 record with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts.
