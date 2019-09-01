Cleveland Oktoberfest 2019 celebrates culture while giving back to 50 organizations around the community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Oktoberfest is celebrating its 15 years this Labor Day weekend.
And although people may see this event as a beer festival, organizers say it’s something much more.
Along with beer, patrons can enjoy authentic German music, food and fun for all ages.
Making the festival more diverse was also a big emphasis in growing this event.
President of Cleveland Oktoberfest, Adam Roggenburk, says the idea of expanding came 10 years ago.
“We wanted to get all age groups involved with children, different ethnicities. And we wanted to keep the German roots and the German heritage, but at the end of the day, it was real important that we involve every generation.” says Roggenburk.
Along with bringing together the community, the festival is all about giving back.
Cleveland Oktoberfest is a fundraiser for over 50 area organizations.
In the past, the group has raised over $100,000 each year.
Coast to Coast Dachshund Rescue is one of the recipients.
They’ve hosted wiener dog races at the event for 10 years.
Member, Greg Paul says, “The money raised goes directly into the account so that when we get a dog that needs health care and bills that are too expensive for the family, then we can help.”
Cleveland Oktoberfest runs through Labor day.
