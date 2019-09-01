Cleveland police investigating 4 shootings in just over 12 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said four people were shot between 4:40 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
The first shooting happened at 4933 Woodland Avenue. A male victim was transported by EMS to University Hospitals.
At 2 a.m., a man was shot in the leg at 3551 E. 93rd. He was taken by private vehicle to the Cleveland Clinic.
Around 4:30 a.m., in the area of 383 E. 165, a man was shot in the thigh. He is being treated at Euclid Hospital.
And at 5 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the foot at E. 55th and Kinsman. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital by private vehicle and then transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
Cleveland police are asking anyone with information on any of these shootings to call them.
