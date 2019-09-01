Cleveland Police open homicide investigation after 25-year-old man fatally shot in broad daylight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man was shot in the 19600 block of S. Waterloo Road around 1:45 p.m.
Cleveland EMS transported him to University Hospitals where he died, according to police.
The identity of the man has yet to be released.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
