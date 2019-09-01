Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers are searching for 12-year-old Dre’Vontae Taylor who was reported missing on Saturday.
According to police, Taylor was last seen around 5:13 p.m. in the group home in the 11400 block of Lorain Avenue.
Police described Taylor as 4′ 8.5″ tall, 80 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and black boots.
Please call police if you have any information on where Taylor may be.
