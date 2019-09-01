Mansfield teen found murdered in an alley

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 17-year-old male was found murdered in an alley Saturday evening.
According to Mansfield police, the victim was discovered around 10:45 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of W. 3rd Street and Benton.
Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name until family members can be notified.
There are no arrests at this time and Mansfield Police Detective Terry Butler is asking anyone with information to call him at 419-755-9791.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.