Narcotics and weapons found in Flats apartment where man died after falling from the 8th floor, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said after checking the Flats apartment of a man who fell eight stories to to his death Saturday, they found a large quantity of suspected narcotics and weapons.
According to officers, the 25-year-old man, whose name is not being released, fell from his Flats at East Bank apartment in the 1000 block of W. 11th around 1:30 p.m.
EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives called the bomb squad to the apartment for precautionary measures after the suspected drugs and weapons were discovered.
Police said the incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.