Northeast Ohio: Storms return by Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We're tracking a system for Sunday. It'll bring clouds overnight, temperatures will stay cool as high pressure pushes off east. Most of us will wake up in the upper 50s/near 60°.
There will be a few spotty showers around to start the day, then we'll have two more chances for storms to develop through the afternoon.
The first chance will be along a lake breeze that develops in the early afternoon, and the second will be along an area of low pressure that pushes through Sunday evening. Severe threat is low, but we've got some energy to work with if we see storms fire up along that early afternoon lake breeze.
Won't be a wash through most of the early afternoon, but by the evening, things will get more soggy. Storms will continue overnight into early Monday morning.
The rest of labor day looks good, we'll see sun by the afternoon and highs near 80°.
Next chance for storms will be Wednesday.
DORIAN UPDATE:
With each update, Dorian has been shifting farther to the north and east, which is good news for not just Florida, but the entire coast. However, we’re still a few days from the storm approaching, and dangerous storm surge and flooding will be major concerns for the east coast of Florida as well as coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. A state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina and Georgia. Meanwhile, expecting a lot of destruction for the northern/northwest part of the Bahamas as the storm pushes through as a powerful Category 4.
