Northeast Ohio: Storms return by Sunday afternoon

With each update, Dorian has been shifting farther to the north and east, which is good news for not just Florida, but the entire coast. However, we’re still a few days from the storm approaching, and dangerous storm surge and flooding will be major concerns for the east coast of Florida as well as coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. A state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina and Georgia. Meanwhile, expecting a lot of destruction for the northern/northwest part of the Bahamas as the storm pushes through as a powerful Category 4.