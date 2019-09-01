Northeast Ohio Weather: Few AM Showers Labor Day

Devastation for the Bahamas and Abacos Islands as Dorian made landfall earlier today as a powerful Category 5 Hurricane, with wind speeds upwards of 185 MPH. The track has shifted a bit to the west, prompting hurricane watches for parts of the Florida coast. A difference of less than 100 miles in the track could cause devastating impacts to Florida. Right now, even if the eye never makes it onshore, strong hurricane-force winds, storm surge, high surf, and flooding will all be major concerns for the Florida coast in the coming days, as well as for Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.