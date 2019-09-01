Northeast Ohio Weather: Few AM Showers Labor Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is the potential for us to see a strong storm or two before 7 PM tonight, mainly south of the 30 corridor. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns. With another batch of heavy rain moving in this afternoon through the evening, we're also watching the flash flooding threat here.
We'll see another round of rain and storms move in after 8 PM, affecting areas mainly east of 71. A strong storm or two also can't be ruled out during this time.
We’ll see some lingering showers through early Labor Day. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the upper 70s and clouds will be slow to clear out.
Next chances for rain and storms will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday will warm into the upper 80s ahead of the front.
Behind the front, high pressure builds in meaning dry, quiet, and cooler weather through the end of the work week into the weekend. High temperatures will only be near 70°.
DORIAN UPDATE:
Devastation for the Bahamas and Abacos Islands as Dorian made landfall earlier today as a powerful Category 5 Hurricane, with wind speeds upwards of 185 MPH. The track has shifted a bit to the west, prompting hurricane watches for parts of the Florida coast. A difference of less than 100 miles in the track could cause devastating impacts to Florida. Right now, even if the eye never makes it onshore, strong hurricane-force winds, storm surge, high surf, and flooding will all be major concerns for the Florida coast in the coming days, as well as for Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.
