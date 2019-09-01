Wrong way driver leads police on chase up I-77, before crashing into cruiser

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a suspected drunk driver led Copley police officers on a chase going the wrong way on I-77 before crashing into a cruiser.
The chase started around 12:26 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a Chevy Malibu was spotted going northbound in the southbound lanes near mile post 137 in Copley.
After crashing into the cruiser, troopers said the driver struck a Nissan Altima stopped on the side of the road and an embankment.
Troopers said the wrong way driver is a 55-year-old woman from Akron. She is being treated at Akron General Hospital and troopers said the accident remains under the investigation.
The driver of the Nissan is Chavonne Sams, 33, of Akron. She was treated on the scene by EMS.
Copley Police Officer Jason Chisar, 33, was not injured.
