African American war hero’s name attached to broken down Cleveland school building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland National Air Show pays tribute to our military air power. But in the shadow of the air show stands a tribute to a Cleveland Air Force legend. It is a building that has fallen into disrepair.
General Benjamin Davis Jr. had a distinguished military career. Graduating from West Point in 1936, flying fighters in any number of war theaters, and all the while rising in the ranks of leadership.
He was eventually named a four-star general, and his father, Benjamin Davis Sr. was the country’s first African American general.
“General Davis was a true American hero and his name is now stuck to a deteriorating type building, and I just think we can do better than that.” is Steve Longworth’s take on the building.
He spent four years in the Air Force in the Vietnam War years. He has an affinity for flying and respects the accomplishments of General Davis. He is offended by a sagging eaves, broken out windows and the decaying building. Even the once proud control tower is abandoned and rusting.
“I think that’s one of the reasons when I see his name on that building it kind of rubs me the wrong way. But I knew that he overcame a lot to get to where he was and become a Four Star General,” Longworth said.
Longworth wants the Cleveland Metropolitan School district to build a Davis statue, perhaps at the district’s new West High School.
