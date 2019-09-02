American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio sending crews down for Hurricane Dorian coverage

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Most people head away from disaster but not American Red Cross volunteers.
American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is sending 10 people down to the South Eastern part of the United States to provide relief for Hurricane Dorian.
Four volunteers will drive two emergency response trucks loaded with food, water and supplies. They will head into the neighborhoods and nourish those who have been affected.
Sue Wisdom has volunteered for the last 14 years and said she’s honored to serve in this way.
“Go help some people, feed some people, give some big hugs, words of encouragement and do what we can," she said.
American Red Cross says it’s always looking for volunteers and donations. They also provide training. The goal is to get people and teams on the road to give those in need a helping hand.
“Just keep these people in your thoughts and prayers. They’re gonna need it,” said Wisdom.
Volunteers will stay there at least fourteen days but could extend their time if there’s a need.
