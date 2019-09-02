Bud Light Victory Fridges are back, and they’re up for grabs

With a much-improved Browns team, fans are welcoming the rehashed marketing stunt

By Sia Nyorkor | September 2, 2019 at 5:09 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 5:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re back.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, Bud Light Victory Fridges will go on sale at a pop-up store in Ohio City.

You may remember the company debuted the Victory Fridges here in Cleveland last year, after the Cleveland Browns 0-16 season. The fridges opened on Sept. 20 after the Browns beat the New York Jets 21-17.

Now the Victory Fridges are back for a second season.

Sales start Tuesday at B.L. Brown’s Appliance Superstore at 1870 W. 25th St. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Bud Light says the store will sell large and small Victory Fridges. They cost anywhere from $200 to $600.

Here’s a sneak peek:

