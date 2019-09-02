Bud Light Victory Fridges are back, and they’re up for grabs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re back.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, Bud Light Victory Fridges will go on sale at a pop-up store in Ohio City.
You may remember the company debuted the Victory Fridges here in Cleveland last year, after the Cleveland Browns 0-16 season. The fridges opened on Sept. 20 after the Browns beat the New York Jets 21-17.
Now the Victory Fridges are back for a second season.
Sales start Tuesday at B.L. Brown’s Appliance Superstore at 1870 W. 25th St. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Bud Light says the store will sell large and small Victory Fridges. They cost anywhere from $200 to $600.
Here’s a sneak peek:
