Cleveland Police investigating fatal shooting near Waterloo, suspect still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one dead on Sunday, Sept. 1.
According to police, at 1:30p.m. officers received a call to respond to the area of 19610 South Waterloo Rd for shots fired and a male possibly shot.
When they arrived the officers were met by Euclid Police Officers who were administering first aid to the 20-year-old victim who had one gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The man was transported to University Hospitals where he expired from his injuries.
Police say the victims were in traveling in their Chevy Equinox when an unknown person in a white SUV, shot multiple times into the victim’s vehicle, striking victim. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.
Cleveland Police are still investigating matters at this time.
