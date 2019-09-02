Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Lake Erie off Cleveland Harbor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard confirmed their crews along with local agencies are actively searching for a missing person in Lake Erie of the Cleveland Harbor.
According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders in the Buffalo sector command center got a call from Metroparks Police around 7 p.m. on Sunday for an overdue boater.
A Metroparks Police marine unit located a boat idling about a mile off the entrance to Cleveland Harbor with no one on board, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said their crews were searching aboard a 45′ response boat from Station Cleveland Harbor and MH-65 helicopters from Air Station Detroit and Air Facility Muskegon.
Another crew aboard a C-130 aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center of Trenton, Ontario was also called to the search party, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said when that C-130 aircraft arrives, they will drop flares that will light up the search area.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Police, and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay of Buffalo are also reportedly assisting in the search.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.