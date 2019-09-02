Elderly Canton couple gets new driveway after 19 News steps in

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a gravel driveway you know that every few years you’ve got to add more.
Charles and Sharon Meek did just that, but the fresh load of little rocks had a new ingredient: metal shards.
That is how a 19 News story began two weeks ago. The Canton couple was afraid to park their cars on their newly graveled driveway. Some of the metal pieces were sharp enough to puncture a tire.
They unwittingly bought it from Joseph Jeffries Company. 19 News went there on their behalf and talked to owner Mike Jeffries, who explained what the Meeks hadn’t been told when they ordered. “It’s got some metal in it. It’s a byproduct of the steel making process so they’re gonna have some metals in it. But certainly we do whatever we can to satisfy every customer that comes in.”
Jeffries is a man of his word. The day after the story aired he made good on his promise. The metal gravel was dug up and new gravel, with no metal in it was laid down.
Metal gravel is about half the price of gravel usually used on a driveway. It has a purpose, it is used as the base layer before other layers are put down on things like road replacement projects. It is a lot darker than what you usually see.
As usual, if the price seems to good to be true, ask questions. You may not run into a guy as stand-up as Mike Jeffries.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.