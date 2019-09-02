Hope fades as US Coast Guard calls off search for missing Lake Erie boater

Hope fades as US Coast Guard calls off search for missing Lake Erie boater
Source: U.S. Coast Guard
By John Deike | September 2, 2019 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 6:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard Buffalo Command called off the search for a missing Lake Erie boater on Monday.

Crews will keep a lookout during normal patrols, but the official search is over.

A Metroparks Police marine unit found a boat idling about a mile off the entrance to Cleveland Harbor with no one on board Sunday night.

The Coast Guard said their crews were searching aboard a 45-foot response boat, and a C-130 plane and helicopters were dispatched as well.

The missing boater has not been identified.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.