Married couple demanded ransom money for victim they kidnapped from bar, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron detectives arrested a man and his wife on abduction charges after allegedly kidnapping a man and demanding a ransom for his release.
According to a report from the Akron Police Department, officers received a call for an adult missing person on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Investigators learned that the 46-year-old male victim met a female acquaintance at an Akron-area bar in the 1200 block of South Arlington Street.
As he was leaving, a male suspect, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Gaither, kidnapped the victim at gunpoint.
The brother’s victim received a text message around 7 a.m. on Sunday demanding money in exchange for his release, according to police.
As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Gaither conspired with the female acquaintance, later identified as his 47-year-old wife Nicole Gaither, to kidnap the victim.
Police eventually found the kidnap victim unharmed on Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of East Tuscarawas Avenue in Barberton.
Nicole and Ronnie Gaither, who are from Texas, were located and arrested on charges of abduction, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.
Additional charges are possible, police said.
