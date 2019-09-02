Northeast Ohio Weather: morning showers for the top of Labor Day forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day 2019 gets underway with some areas of fog this morning along with the threat of some showers. We'll see a mid-day break before the risk of afternoon rain arrives and temperatures peak in the mid 70s.
Tonight under fair skies, well welcome seasonable lows headed for the upper 50s
The arrival of a warm front on Tuesday will be marked by a sun/clouds mix and highs in the mid 80s.
Late Tuesday night and pre-dawn, the chances for showers increase amid mild lows in the mid 60s.
Expect scattered showers on Wednesday and early highs in the mid 70s with falling temperatures throughout the afternoon.
