The Ohio State Marching Band plays its greatest hits for their 150th anniversary celebration (video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band, also known as “The Best Damn Band in the Land," celebrated its 150th anniversary on the field Saturday with an incredible performance.
As part of the sesquicentennial celebration, the band performed a throwback halftime show to start the season with hits that included “I Wanna Go Back” and “Across the Field.”
Marchers spelled “150” and formed a ballerina similar to the original “Hang on Sloopy” during the must-see demonstration.
Alumni members of the marching band were also brought onto the field during the performance.
The Ohio State University was founded in 1870. Events are planned throughout 2019 and 2020 to celebrate the landmark.
The Buckeyes topped Florida Atlantic University 45-21 in Saturday’s first football game of the season.
