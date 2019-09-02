Rocky River Police put contractor behind bars for allegedly dumping pool plaster over cliff into river

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - As many people in Northeast Ohio head into local rivers and beaches to spend their Labor Day weekend, Rocky River neighbors are enraged knowing that one of the most important lakes in our nation is now more polluted, all thanks to a local contractor.
“Since we have 20% of our fresh water available up here it’s too bad we’re not taking care of it of our most important natural resource,” said a Rocky River resident.
They wouldn’t go on camera, but that’s how locals react after learning that a local worker illegally dumped waste into Lake Erie.
The trace of blue chemicals could be seen going into the water.
The house from where it was dumped is under construction.
19 News has been able to confirm that blue substance is in fact pool plaster. A group of kayakers alerted authorities last Thursday. In less than 3 hours the suspect was caught.
Rocky River Police said 41-year-old Oscar Serratos Lozano is now arrested.
The ‘Sam Pool Finishes’ contractor could also be fined thousands of dollars.
But, locals say that’s not enough. Homeowners should also keep an eye on who they hire.
“Most likely I think any of the local contractors or painters I guess hire they hire especially since all houses in this neighborhood seem to be newly built or renovated or something like that you know some kind of regulation or audited.”
It’s still unclear how that environmental crime will be cleaned up.
However, we now know the EPA and Coast Guard are involved in this case.
Neighbors in Rocky River hope this arrest make others think it twice before contaminating our local bodies of water.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.