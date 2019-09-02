Sunflowers in full bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky (photos)

Sunflowers in full bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky (photos)
This year Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second field to spread the message of hope. The field honors Maria McNamara who passed away when she was 7 years old. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | September 2, 2019 at 5:36 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 5:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky is in full bloom.

In 2019 Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second Field of Hope to expand the foundation’s message.

[ Avon sunflower field will live on for another summer to raise hope, and funds, for children battling cancer ]

The field of sunflowers was inspired by Maria McNamara who lost her battle with cancer when she was 7 years old. The Prayers From Maria Foundation (PFM) was first planted in Avon to “gracefully draw attention to the dismal lack of funding for childhood cancer research.”

The foundation that planted the sea of gold annually reports to have awarded $1.5 million in pediatric cancer research grants.

[ ‘Maria’s Field of Hope’ sunflower planting ceremony at Cedar Point hotel ]

We are in Sandusky at Maria's Field of Hope with Michele Hearns, an administrator with Prayers from Maria. Maria McNamara was 7 when she lost her battle with a pediatric brain tumor.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, September 2, 2019

The 8-acre sunflower field on the Cedar Point Causeway is the second field to be planted. A 26-acre field in Avon is expected to bloom in several weeks, timed to correspond with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month held in September.

This year Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second field to spread the message of hope. The field honors Maria McNamara who passed away when she was 7 years old.
This year Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second field to spread the message of hope. The field honors Maria McNamara who passed away when she was 7 years old. (Source: Michael Dakota)

The field is located between the Holiday Inn Express, 1515 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, and Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, 1201 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky.

[ Prayers from Maria sunflower fields expected to bloom in a few weeks ]

This year Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second field to spread the message of hope. The field honors Maria McNamara who passed away when she was 7 years old.
This year Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second field to spread the message of hope. The field honors Maria McNamara who passed away when she was 7 years old. (Source: Michael Dakota)

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.