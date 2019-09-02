Sunflowers in full bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Sandusky is in full bloom.
In 2019 Prayers from Maria partnered with Cedar Point to create a second Field of Hope to expand the foundation’s message.
The field of sunflowers was inspired by Maria McNamara who lost her battle with cancer when she was 7 years old. The Prayers From Maria Foundation (PFM) was first planted in Avon to “gracefully draw attention to the dismal lack of funding for childhood cancer research.”
The foundation that planted the sea of gold annually reports to have awarded $1.5 million in pediatric cancer research grants.
The 8-acre sunflower field on the Cedar Point Causeway is the second field to be planted. A 26-acre field in Avon is expected to bloom in several weeks, timed to correspond with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month held in September.
The field is located between the Holiday Inn Express, 1515 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, and Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, 1201 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky.
