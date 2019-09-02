Suspected drunk driver rams into 81-year-old grandmother’s home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 81-year-old Geraldine Macuga says she’s lucky to be alive. This past Friday morning, a Honda sedan came crashing through the front wall of her Cleveland apartment.
“I usually go to bed at 2 or 3 in the morning, so I’m on the couch in the front,” said Macuga.
But rather than watching reruns of ‘The Nanny’, the grandmother decided to go to bed early around 1 a.m. because she had a doctors appointment the next day.
“I Went and laid in the bed. 15 minutes later, I heard a loud bang. I said what the hell is that,” recalled Macuga.
To her surprise, it was a Honda Sedan being driven by a man who neighbors say could stand up and was believed to have been under the influence.
“They found empty beer cans in the car... bottles,” recalled Macuga.
Neighbors tried stopping the driver, but by that time he gathered enough strength to run away.
Ms. Geraldine’s life is now in shambles along with all the irreplaceable items that were destroyed.
“Everything was shoved here. Table over there. Who’s got the money to fix it? I don’t,” asked Macuga.
In addition to her damaged belongings, The Cleveland senior citizen can’t live in her own home. Right now she’s staying with family.
“I’m just thankful I’m alive. All these people out there on drugs and drunken drivers I’d like to lock everyone of them up and I hope this one gets locked up for a long time,”concluded Macuga.
If you recognize the vehicle pictured, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.
