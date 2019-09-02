Wickliffe police: 2 teens burglarized approximately 20 cars during overnight crime spree

WICKLIFEE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Wickliffe said two teenagers were taken into custody on Monday after an alert resident called police to report seeing a male prowling through the neighborhood.
Officers responded to the area of Drenik Drive and located a 17-year-old Euclid boy and 16-year-old Wickliffe girl walking nearby.
Investigators learned that the two teenagers entered approximately 20 unlocked cars on side streets in the neighborhood.
A large amount of stolen property was recovered from the two teenagers, including money, wallets, credit cards, headphones, sunglasses, prescription medication, and marijuana.
“While we doubt the marijuana owner will call us, we are asking anyone else living in the area to call 440-943-1234 if you are missing items from your car,” the Wickliffe Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Police arrested the two juvenile suspects and released them to their parents. The Lake County Juvenile Court is processing potential criminal charges.
